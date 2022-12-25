Why I retained Mohammed Bello as FCT Minister – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello for exhibiting the virtues of transparency, honesty and integrity while managing the affairs of the FCT.

The president made his feelings known when he received leadership of the FCT and representatives of the FCT Community, who paid him Christmas homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday.

According to the Nigerian leader, he deliberately appointed Bello as FCT minister, and refused to deploy him because of his good character.

He said Bello has proven to be a better manager of both financial and human resources.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president was reacting to an earlier testimony by Sen. Smart Adeyemi, Chairman Senate Committee on FCT, who described the FCT Minister as the most transparent and honest Minister in the history of the FCT.

President Buhari said he was not surprised to hear such comments on the FCT…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper