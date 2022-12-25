Yuletide: Sanwo-Olu preaches peace, harmony





…As LASEMA harps on safety, warns against storage of petrol, explosive substances

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stressed the need for Nigerians, especially residents to continue to live in peace and harmony as they celebrate the Christmas.

He also called the residents to celebrate the season of the birth of Jesus Christ, with moderation.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the remarks, in his Christmas message on Saturday, while speaking to newsmen in Lagos, reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to residents of the state in the years ahead.

The governor, therefore, urged them to protect and use the infrastructure provided by the government very well so that incoming generations can also enjoy the dividends of democracy.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “2022 has been a year of several things for us but it has been a year of prosperity for Lagos; a year in which we have broken all barriers that hinder…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper