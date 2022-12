2023: AU Development Agency insists on violence-free elections in Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

AFRICAN Union Development Agency, AUDA-NEPAD, has said continental body wants Nigeria’s elections in 2023 to be violence-free.

The National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of AUDA-NEPAD, said this in Abuja, the nation’s capital, yesterday, while interacting with journalists,

According to her, the agency had begun the implementation of a national action plan on violence free election across the six political zone.

She said, “Buhari has promised free election we should all support him. We have no other country except Nigeria.

“Do not allow personal interest or quest for whatever that won’t support the peace of this country to come to play during the 2023 election.

“Therefore, we need to join hands together to campaign for violent-free elections.”

Akobundu added that the expectation of the agency is that the media would act professionally to avert breach of peace through their reportage before, during and after next…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper