APC’ll pay dearly for impunity in Abia – Eke, ex-guber aspirant vows





Chief Eke with red cap

By Steve Oko

One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, Chief Dan Eke, has vowed that the party would not get away without a huge price for its alleged impunity and lack of due process in the governorship primary.

He vowed not to allow people to fly the party’s governorship flag illegally or smuggle themselves into the seat of power through the back door.

The US-based Accountant who said he hated injustice with passion was reacting to the December 23 judgement of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja which set aside the judgment of justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High court in Abuja that had earlier declared Dr Uche Ogah the duly nominated candidate of the APC.

The court in the suit marked CA/Abj/CV/1297/2022

maintained that the direct primaries that produced Ogah were invalid by reasons of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduct of direct primaries by the state EXCO…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper