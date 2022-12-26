Buhari’s border closure worsens economic woes — Melaye





.

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, Presidential Campaign Council has insisted that the closure of the nation’s land borders by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 worsened the economic situation and cost Nigeria its place as the leading power in West Africa.

In a statement, Director Public Affairs, Senator Dino Melaye, who described the closure as a scam, said: “Against the backdrop of rising price of rice, coupled with unmitigated insecurity, the ever conscious and discerning Nigerians have found out that the closure of Nigeria’s land borders by Buhari and the APC administration was a scam and a failed policy, the lying dexterity of Lai Mohammed, Buhari’s Minister of information notwithstanding.

“One of the touted gains of the border closure, according to APC, is the phantom rice revolution arising from containing smuggling of imported rice through border closure. Curious Nigerians are, however, wondering why rice is now more expensive and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper