CAS charges troops to wipe out criminal elements, restore peace





The representative of Chief of Air Staff, Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, AVM Nnamdi Ananaba, present plaque to Guest of Honour and General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army ,Maj-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja during Christmas Lunch for troops of Operation Whirl Punch and Operation Bada Mamaki, on Sunday in Kaduna.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged troops with Operation Whirl Punch and Operation Bada Mamaki to eliminate all criminal elements and restore peace in the country.

Amao gave the charge at the CAS Christmas Lunch with Air Component frontline troops of Operation Whirl Punch and Operation Bada Mamaki, held at the NAF 401 Flying Training School on Sunday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that frontline troops of Operations Bada Mamaki and Whirl Punch are engaged in fighting banditry in Kaduna, Niger, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Source: Vanguard Newspaper