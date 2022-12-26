Group faults verification of sureties by police, EFCC





A group known as Vanguard for Judicial Independence has faulted prosecuting agencies’ verification of sureties for bail.

The group said that the practice was unconstitutional.

The group made this known in a statement signed by its Convener, Mr Douglas Ogbankwa, in Lagos.

According to the group, it is unconstitutional for the court to direct law enforcement agencies such as the police and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to verify sureties of defendants.

”It offends the principle of “pacta sunt servanda” (no man shall be judge in his own cause), for prosecutors to be asked to verify sureties of defendants in a criminal prosecution.

”What it means is that a court that asks the EFCC or police or others to verify sureties has not just taken sides in the matter, but has surrendered the sovereignty of the court to another party,” he said.

According to Ogbankwa, such an action offends Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper