Kukah blast Buhari on anti corruption, federal character





Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari on his war against corruption, but commended his efforts in the area of infrastructures which he said has been tremendously improved.

The bishop acknowledged that, there has been a measurable improvement in the landscape especially in the area of roads and railway .

In his Christmas message delivered at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sokoto, titled “Let us turn a new leaf,” Bishop Kukah remarked that, “it is sad that despite your lofty promises, you are leaving us far more vulnerable than when you came, that the corruption we thought would be fought has become a leviathan and sadly, a consequence of a government marked by nepotism.

“In my Message last year, I pointed out that you had breached the Constitution by your failure to honour and adhere to the federal character provisions of our Constitution. Thus evidence is all before us…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper