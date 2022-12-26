Leah Sharibu’s 5th Christmas in Captivity: Should we care or remain silent?





By Evangelist Gieon Para-Mallam

LEAH Sharibu, a young 14 year old Christian girl at the time, has been in Boko Haram’s Captivity since her kidnapped from school in Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19th 2018 till date. Today, (yesterday) December 25th 2022, Leah is spending her 5th Christmas in Captivity.

The Nigerian government has not done enough to free Leah and other Christian girls and women who experience sexual abuse and slavery in various Boko Haram’s camps in Nigeria.

Most of these Christian girls and women; including a few Muslims girls are held against their will. The International Community needs to do more to free these girls and women. The trauma their parents and families go through is harrowing. Our Peace Foundation is in touch with some of these parents. I have remained in touch with Leah’s parents and other families.

Many are heartbroken. How can Nigerians be so helpless with a government and military in place? We urge all men and women of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper