NBA condemns killing of female lawyer, demands justice





By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has condemned the killing of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem by a police officer.

Bolanle was killed yesterday while trying to make a U-turn under Ajah Bridge, Lagos. It was gathered that Bolanle after took her family to an eatery for Christmas celebration, after which she was pursued by a cop who shot at her vehicle. The bullet got her and she was rushed to a new by hospital where she gave up the ghost.

Reacting to the ugly incident, the National Publicity Secretary, NBA, Akorede Lawal, described the incident as unfortunate, noting that the president of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, was monitoring the situation.

He disclosed this via his Twitter handle. According to him: “We are aware of this unfortunate incident. This is yet another crime against a lawyer. Regrettably, our member is gone. The NBA President @YCMaikyauSAN is right on this and we shall ensure that justice is duly served.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper