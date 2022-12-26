Police arrest bandit, recover 4 AK-47 rifles in Kaduna





The Police Command in Kaduna State, said its operatives have arrested a bandit/gun runner and recovered four AK47 rifles with 344 rounds of ammunition and his operational motorcycle in Kaduna.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the renewed vigour and commitment of officers and men of the command in ensuring total compliance with the directive for domination of public space during the festive period and beyond, had started yielding positive results.

He explained that on Dec 23, at about 17:30 hrs, operatives attached to Tudun Wada Zaria, while on surveillance patrol at Kwarkwaron Manu, Basawa area of Zaria metropolitan, intercepted two men on an unregistered motorcycle with bags concealed in a suspicious manner on the motorcycle.

“On being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightening the suspicion of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper