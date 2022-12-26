Protesters chant ‘No going back’ as unrest hits 100 days in Iran





By Biodun Busari

The anti-government protests which began on September 17 in Iran have reached a hundred days as protesters vowed not to back down despite the government clampdown on them.

CNN reports the demonstrations which had claimed more than 500 lives including 69 children are the longest-running anti-government protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution has shaken the regime.

The unrest began when a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini died in police custody on September 16 having been arrested and detained for breaching women’s hijab dress code.

Recently, two protesters were executed by hanging and at least 26 others face the same fate, after what Amnesty International calls “sham trials.”

