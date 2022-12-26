We’re one, Tinubu greets opponents at Christmas





By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has felicitated Christians, including his political opponents, on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

He said no matter their political differences, they are all Nigerians and must be committed to the task of nation building.

In a message he personally signed, Tinubu said: “On this special day, I stretch forth my hand in fraternal affection and great joy to Christians and all who join in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.”

According to him, Christmas is a period of spiritual uplift as both Christians and non-Christians are moved to reflect upon God’s love for mankind and what, truly, it means to love God, one’s neighbour and one’s…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper