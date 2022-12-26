Woman survives 200-foot fall in San Gabriel Mountains





A San Bernardino County sheriff’s helicopter crew rescued a Colorado woman after she tumbled 200 feet down a trail in the San Gabriel Mountains early Saturday, authorities said.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Ruth Woroniecki, had left her campground in Lytle Creek to hike up to Cucamonga Peak, authorities said.

As she was hiking back, Woroniecki slipped on ice and tumbled 200 feet, coming to rest on a fallen tree, according to Cpl. Chris Mejia, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Mejia said a hiker found Woroniecki and activated a handheld GPS device to call for help.

After locating Woroniecki’s location, a helicopter crew flew nearby and dropped off a rescuer, who then hiked in to help her.

Winds made the rescue difficult but Woroniecki was located and hoisted to the helicopter before being taken to a nearby hospital, Mejia said.

Woroniecki’s condition was not immediately known Sunday.

The post Woman survives…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper