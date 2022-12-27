Akin Osuntokun has joined losing side, Fani-Kayode mocks Peter Obi’s new DG 





A former minister of aviation and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode said Akin Osuntokun, the new Director General of Labour Party’s Peter Obi’s presidential campaign has joined the losing side.

Fani-Kayode made this assertion in statement via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He stated, “Congrats to my brother Bashorun Akin Osuntokun on his appointment as DG of the Obi/Dati PCC. I respect Akin & we have fought many battles shoulder-to-shoulder against our common foes for over 30 years. He has joined the losing side but he will be a formidable adversary.

“..look forward to joining issues, crossing swords and meeting my brother in the field of battle.

“Peter the Pooh and Dati the Daft have absolutely NO chance of winning this election even with a tough and courageous soul and…





