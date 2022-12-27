Atiku confident of victory despite G-5 threat





.

..Wike, colleagues torn between Tinubu, Obi

Dapo Akinrefon and John Alechenu

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his entire campaign has expressed optimism about his prospects in the 2023 elections despite threats by 5 aggrieved Governors of the party to undermine him.

Spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organization, Mr Kola Ologbodiyan told Vanguard in Abuja, on Tuesday, that facts on the ground support the campaign organization’s confidence in a sweeping victory for Atiku at the first ballot.

He spoke just as the Governor Nyesom Wike-led G-5 Governors relocated to London to perfect their endorsement plan for a yet-to-be-named Presidential candidate.

Feelers from the G-5 camp indicate that members are torn between declaring support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and that of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

A usually reliable source within the G-5 Governors camp who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper