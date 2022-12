Akin Osuntokun

The Labour Party has appointed former Political Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mr. Akin Osuntokun as the new Director General of its Presidential Campaign.

This was announced by the party’s National Chairman, Julious Abure, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the decision was reached after wide consultations with party stakeholders across board.

