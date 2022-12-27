Cleric urges youths to shun fornication





An Abuja-based Islamic cleric, Imam Yahya Al-Yolawi on Tuesday in Abuja urged youths who have the means to get married and shun fornication.

This, he said, would make them to earn rewards here on earth and in the hereafter.

Al-Yolawi, Chief Imam of Nurul Yaqeen Jumma’at Mosque, Abuja, told Cleric urges youths to shun fornicationNewsmen that marriage protects the heart from the evil of unbridled sexual desires and the concomitant dangers.

He said marriage is like an unbreakable fortress which protects those involved from going into hellfire in the hereafter.

“If a person fears the dangers of fornication he or she will prefer to get married.

“Marriage should not be put off or delayed especially if one has the means to do so. Whoever is able to marry should marry, for that will help him to lower his gaze and guard his modesty.

“Marriage encourages reconciliation; the protection of the rights of women and children, and the production of righteous…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper