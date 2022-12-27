Cow kills Bayelsa ex-youth leader on Christmas day





By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-TRAGEADY struck on Christmas Eve in Obogoro Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area when a cow slated to be killed gored to death a former youth president of the community, Mr Sobokime Igodo.

It was gathered that the deceased and a group of friends had contributed money to buy the cow to kill and share for the Yuletide season, as they normally do every year.

It was further learnt that at the deceased’s residence where the sharing was to take place, the two butchers hired were unable to make the cow stand as they kept attempting to find a way to kill it.

The deceased, who was inside the house had come out, but was on a call and was not paying attention to the drama between the two butchers and the cow when, suddenly the cow charged towards the deceased, kicked him so hard that he landed on his back and broke his spine.

He was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa before he was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper