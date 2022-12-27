Japa: How care industry’ll create 300 million new jobs worldwide – ILO 





The care services sector has the potential to create around 300 million new jobs worldwide.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) made this disclosure in a new report on care at work, titled ‘Care at Work: Investing in Care Leave and Services for a More Gender Equal World of Work.’

In the wake of the rising dearth of care services, there is nothing more comforting for workers than knowing that their children and elderly relatives are being properly cared for.

In Europe, care, especially for young children and the elderly, is one of the fastest-growing sectors.

Against this background, the ILO has called for more investment in this sector.

The world body, in its report, highlighted the benefits of investing in care services and policies to alleviate poverty, promote gender equality, and support care for children and the elderly.

It also highlighted the need to balance work with care which is essential for societies and economies to prosper and to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper