Nets hold off Cavs for ninth straight NBA win





CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 26: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving scored 32 points apiece as the Brooklyn Nets pushed their NBA winning streak to nine games Monday with a 125-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn edged ahead of the Cavs for third place in the Eastern Conference, withstanding a late Cleveland surge even after Durant fouled out with 1:54 left to play.

The Nets were up by 10 when Durant departed after he was whistled for an offensive foul while driving to the basket.

Irving, who played a key role alongside LeBron James in Cleveland’s 2016 championship run, had the last word against his former team.

Darius Garland’s floater cut the deficit to four points with 44 seconds remaining, but Irving made a pair of free throws and Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton came up with a big block and the Nets held…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper