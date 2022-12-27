NiMet remains best meteorological service in Africa — DG





MiMet DG, Matazu

Prof. Mansur Matazu, the Director General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), says the efficient policies of the Federal Government and effective implementation of objectives have sustained NiMet as the best meteorological service in Africa.

Matazu made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the agency developed and worked with approved work plan of programmes and activities by the Minister of Aviation Sen. Hadi Sirika, to guide the agency’s strides.

“ For these work plans, reports are routinely provided to the Federal Ministry of Aviation through the Honourable Minister. The work plan was produced to monitor the progress and achievements of each policy thrust.

“ These policy thrusts include – improved governance and institutional setting, effective partnership to improve service delivery, upgrade of observational infrastructure and improve data and product sharing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper