Omobolanle Raheem: Killer policeman, accomplices to face orderly room trial





.

•Sanwo-Olu sues for calm•IG condemns shooting, killing

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Esther Onyegbula

Barely three weeks after policemen attached to Ajiwe Divisional police killed a 31-year-old man, another trigger-happy police officer from the same station shot dead a legal practitioner, Barrister Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas day.

Mrs Omobolanle Raheem was a member of the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA.

According to sources, Barrister Omobolanle was in her private car with her husband and two other occupants when the incident happened under Ajah overhead Bridge, in the Lekki area of the state.

The suspect, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, who has been in the police service for 33 years, and his team reportedly mounted illegal checkpoints where they extort motorists when the unfortunate incident happened.

“The police officer is from Ajiwe Poice Station. Her husband was the one driving, Barr. Omobolanle was seated in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper