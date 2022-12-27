Remain non-partisan, Diri tells PANDEF





…provides accommodation for forum’s headquarters

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA BAYELSA State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) not to dabble into partisan politics but remain focused on protecting the collective interest of the Niger Delta region.

Diri stated this when the PANDEF executive led by its chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok-Essien, visited him in Yenagoa.

He saluted the efforts of leaders and other stakeholders of PANDEF, particularly Elder statesman Edwin Clark for showing leadership over the years on issues concerning the region.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor acknowledged that PANDEF had made commendable effort towards the growth and development of the region.

His words: “PANDEF is an apolitical body. I advise that it remains so in order for its integrity to be intact.

“PANDEF is a voice in the Niger Delta and in Nigeria and it is contributing to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper