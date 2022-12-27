Residents flee villages as bandits gangrape pregnant woman to death in Niger





By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

For failure to meet up deadline for the payment of the N2m levy imposed on some villages in Shiroro local government area of Niger state by bandits before harvesting their farm produce, residents of the Communities have fled their residents just as a pregnant woman was gang raped to death while fleeing the area.

Her three children were also unlucky as they were matched into the bush along with several other villagers abducted by the bandits.

The incident occurred in Dnakundna village in Shiroro local government area of Niger state on Thursday.

Our Correspondent gathered that the deadline given to members of the Communities who are predominantly farmers to raise the sum of N2m before they could commence harvesting their farm produce expired on Thursday.

All steps taken by the villagers to raise the amount failed and therefore resorted to fleeing their ancestral homes to avoid being attacked by the bandits.

Unknown to the villagers,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper