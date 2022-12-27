South Korea pardons jailed ex-president Lee





Lee Myung-bak

Jailed former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak received a presidential pardon on Tuesday, cutting short his 17-year sentence on corruption charges, the justice minister said.

Lee was on a list of more than 1,300 people who received special pardons “from the perspective of broad national unity through reconciliation, tolerance and consideration”, Han Dong-hoon told reporters after a Cabinet meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The 81-year-old Lee, who in June was granted a temporary release from jail due to his age and deteriorating health, is serving 17 years for bribery and embezzlement.

It was effectively a life sentence as he was not due for release until 2036, when he would be 95.

The former Hyundai CEO-turned-president was charged with 16 criminal allegations in 2018 and sentenced in 2020.

He was found guilty of creating slush funds of tens of millions of dollars and accepting bribes from Samsung Electronics in return for a presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper