UITH loses 1 of separated conjoined twins





.

—Team leader

By Demola Akinyemi

Leader of a 66- man surgeon team that successfully carried out the separation of conjoined twins at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH, in January 2021, Professor Lukman Abdur-Raheem, has disclosed that the hospital has lost one of the twins, due to adhesive intestinal obstruction, barely two weeks to her second birthday.

The university don disclosed this in Ilorin, weekend, while delivering its 222nd Inaugural lecture, with the theme: ‘Shades of Joy and Cry: Intricacies of Children’s Surgery for Restoring Smile and Hope for the Future’.

Prof. Abdur-Raheem narrated that the twin sister “is hale and hearty and is among the mammoth crowd with her mother, among the audience at the university’s auditorium, venue of the lecture.”

The management of the UITH on January 14, 2021, presented the set of female twins, alive, to the public after doctors successfully separated them.

It was reported at the time that the feat…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper