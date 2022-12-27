Yoruba Nation agitation: YCE, IOO disagree over S-West govs’ position





By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, and the apex body of Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo Oduduwa, IOO, Worldwide, yesterday, expressed divergent views over the position of the South-West Governors’ Forum on Yoruba Nation agitation.

While the IOO lampooned the governors for being paranoid over the popularity of the Yoruba Nation agitation, the YCE promised to support a united Nigeria, but warned that nature will speak for itself if the situation in the country remains unabated.

It will be recalled that the Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, held a rally in Akure, Ondo State, last weekend, claiming that they have the support of the state governor for the rally.

But Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, however, disowned Yoruba Nation agitators, declaring that the agitators are on their own.

Akeredolu, who is chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, said that he would never support the “secessionist…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper