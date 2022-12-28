2023: APC campaign coordinator assures of Tinubu’s victory





The Coordinator, Independent Campaign Council for Tinubu-Shettima, Prince Preye Aganaba, on Tuesday says that the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is inevitable.

Aganaba spoke at a forum with his kinsmen at Odi in Bayelsa, while celebrating the yuletide at the Odi Kingdom in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area.

He dismissed any possible runoff, saying Tinubu would win by landslide.

The Coordinator, who threw a party for his kinsmen with an Ijaw music maestro, Junior Barrister and his live band to thrill them, recalled that he predicted APC’s victory in 2015.

Aganaba said: “The victory of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is inevitable. The 2023 elections will be won by the APC and that trajectory is inevitable.

“The Tinubu/Shettima ticket will sweep the votes at the presidential poll with a landslide victory. This is certain, just like I told most of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper