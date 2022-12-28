After years of neglect, primary healthcare centres collapse nationwide





…Most lack basic infrastructure, personnel & drugs; only 6,000 functional in total

…Declare emergency in primary healthcare — NMA

…Uncompleted PHC abandoned after gulping N14m in Ondo

…FCT: Only 30 PHCs adequately equipped l60% of PHCs in Lagos defunct —- Commissioner

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

In Nigeria, all is not well with primary health care, widely regarded as the cornerstone of essential healthcare, access to Universal Health Care, and the attainment of health-related Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, and health security.

The Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs, which are the first point of contact with the healthcare system, are not meeting the needs of Nigerians for essential health services as a result of years of neglect and poor funding.

Investigations by Vanguard revealed that many of the PHCs in the six geo-political regions of the country are distressed by challenges of poor staffing, inadequate equipment, substandard infrastructure,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper