ASUU: ‘Gbajabiamila never promised FG will offset salary arrears of lecturers’





By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said that at no time did the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, promised to offset salary arrears owed to the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

It would be recalled that ASUU’s last circle of strikes which started on February 14, 2022 dragged on till October 14, 2022 when it was eventually called off.

During the time, the leadership of the House led by Gbajabiamila brokered a series of meetings and negotiations between ASUU and the federal government to resolve the 8 month industrial action.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the House Spokesman said that ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osedeke in a report attacked Gbajabiamila, accusing him of hoodwinking the union to call off the strike on the basis that their salary arrears would be paid.

He said: "On Tuesday, 27th December 2022, the President of the Academic Staff Union of…





