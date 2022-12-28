Bandits kidnap 16 in Kaduna community





•Abducted middle-aged man found dead two days after, in Awka

By Ibrahim Hassan, Festus Ahon, Ochuko Akuopha & Vincent Ujumadu

Sixteen people were reportedly kidnapped in an attack on Anguwan Pa Community, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday.

According to a resident of the community, the bandits stormed the area at about 7.30 pm and surrounded the village.

“Fifty-three people were kidnapped but 37 of them escaped and returned home, yesterday, leaving 16 others in captivity,” he said.

He said that “the bandits are now attacking small villages with less population. We didn’t expect that the bandits will attack Angwan Pa because, after the attack on Anguwan Aku on Sunday, soldiers were deployed to condone the area.”

“The bandits came around 7:30 pm yesterday and surrounded the village. They usually come in very large numbers and well armed. They will just sneak into a community, and before you know it, they had surrounded…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper