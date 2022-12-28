Budweiser Releases Music Video to FIFA World Cup Theme Song





King of Beers and Official Sponsor of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Budweiser, a product of International Breweries Plc has released the first-ever FIFA World Cup music video shot during the tournament for the theme song, “The World Is Yours To Take”.

The one-of-a-kind video features American rapper, singer, and songwriter, Lil Baby along with some of Budweiser’s brand ambassadors in Nigeria, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Ozo, and Jimmie. The video also features some of newly-crowned world champions, Argentina’s most iconic moments through the thrilling tournament in Qatar, including the moment when Argentina lifted their third FIFA World Cup trophy.

As celebrations continue to take place in various cities across Argentina throughout the holiday season, fans will be invited to enjoy limited-edition Budweiser FIFA World Cup packs.

Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, who expressed delight at the tournament’s success said, “We are glad we could…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper