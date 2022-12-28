Drowning: 3 days after, LASEMA recovers body of second fun seekers in Lagos beach





…Concludes search operations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Wednesday, afternoon, recovered the body of second missing fun seekers who drowned on Monday, at Baracuda Beach, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah area of Lagos State.

The agency had on late Tuesday, recovered the first body at a coast line, Ajah area.

Recall that the two yet to be identified missing persons, who were among fun seekers had thronged the beach for Boxing Day Celebration, drowned while trying to rescue another person during a failed rescue attempt of a third adult male.

The life guard stationed at the beach reported that the victims had ventured beyond the red line. Solo rescue is prohibited beyond these limits; which is why he was unable to attempt it.

While giving the update on the unfortunate incident, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the recovery of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper