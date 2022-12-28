FG’ll soon make pronouncement on salary increase — Ngige





•Explains why ASUU’s 8-months outstanding salary not discussed

•Explains why ASUU’s 8-months outstanding salary not discussed

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government said it would soon make a pronouncement on salary increase for the civil and public servants to cushion the effect of high inflation on the workers.

The government said already, the Presidential Committee on Salaries was doing a review and expected to come up with salary adjustment in the new year.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after he had a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngige, who said that he was at the seat of power to discus exhaustively issues concerning his ministry, including employment and productivity, described 2022 as a year of industrial dispute.

Asked whether he discussed the issue of salary increase with the President considering the rising…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper