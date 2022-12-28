Herdsmen invade Ondo community; destroy farmlands, kidnap, rape women





— Residents flee to neighbouring towns, villages

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Residents of Ijagba, Imoru, and Arimogija in Ose Council area of Ondo state, have started fleeing the community to neighbouring towns and villages over an incessant attack by suspected herdsmen.

The herdsmen have warned the residents who are mostly farmers, to vacate their farmlands peacefully for them, failure of which they should be ready to lose their lives in return.

Reports had it that, the residents out of fear, fled their homes to neighbouring towns and villages to avoid being murdered in cold blood by the rampaging herdsmen.

A local, who spoke with newsmen in confidence, alleged that the armed bandits have been terrorizing them for over two weeks despite reporting them to security operatives.

According to him ” ln the last two weeks, they have killed so many of our people, who are farmers right inside their farms and set many farmlands ablaze.

” Our farms which contain yam,…





