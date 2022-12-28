HIV: New PrEP ring reduces infection by 50% – NHVMAS





New HIV Vaccine and Microbicide Advocacy Society (NHVMAS), says Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) ring, also known as dapivirine ring, can reduce HIV infection in women by 50 per cent if strictly adhered to.

PrEP is a drug people at risk of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) take to prevent contracting the virus from sex or injection drug use.

The Executive Director, NHVMAS, Mrs Florita Durueke said this at an ongoing media training for female journalists on Monday in Lagos.

She said though the national HIV prevalence is 1.4 per cent, the burden on women was higher.

Durueke said those between the ages of 15 and 49 years had a double chance of living with the virus compared to their male counterparts.

“Data shows that the HIV prevalence was the highest among females aged 35 to 39 years at 3.3 per cent and highest among males aged 50 to 54 years at 2.3 per cent.

“The prevalence for young women is 1.3 per cent but for the young men of the same age group,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper