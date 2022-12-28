‘I bless God for life,’ CDQ narrates near-death experience





By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar better known as CDQ, who is currently hospitalised, is thankful for his survival.

The rapper took to Instagram to express gratitude to God for saving his life.

Recounting the experience, CDQ revealed that he thought he was going to die, as he has never felt helpless in his life.

However, he claimed God came through for him and revived him.

“Alhamdulilah, I bless God for reviving me, I have never felt helpless in my life”

“Can’t thank you enough Oluwa. I thought awo loo like that this morning ni.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper