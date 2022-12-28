I have been single for four years – Paul Okoye





By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer and one of the music duo, P Square, Paul Okoye has revealed he had been unmarried for four years and was divorced before meeting Ifeoma, his partner.

The singer made this known on during an Instagram live session with his fans on Tuesday.

Okoye made the decision to respond to some inquiries about his prior union with Anita, the mother of his three children.

He disclosed that he had been divorced for a long time and had been single for four years prior to meeting Ifeoma.

He said, “I have been single for 4 years and I have been divorced for a long time. I don divorce sef before I found Ifeoma.”

The singer has been in the news for a week now after he unveiled his new younger girlfriend on social media.

On the 20th of December, an Abuja High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, finalised the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper