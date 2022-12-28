Kidnapped Anambra vigilante leader pays N5m ransom to regain freedom, attacked again





•Suspected kidnappers of Zaria-based Anambra bizman yet to contact family

By Vincent Ujumadu & Nwabueze Okonkwo, Awka

Leader of Ukwulu Vigilante Group, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr. Kachy Ilodigwe, who was kidnapped recently, has reportedly paid N5 million to regain his freedom.

It was gathered that Ilodigwe was kidnapped by four gunmen, while returning home after a church service.

President General of Ukwulu, Mr. Christopher Uba, who expressed worry over the growing insecurity in the area, said that barely a few days after his release, Ilodigwe was, again, attacked by gunmen, adding that he is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

According to him, there have been increasing cases of gunmen and herdsmen attacks in the community, regretting that the once peaceful community is gradually turning into a ghost town as the people are abandoning their homes for safer areas.

He said: “Our people, especially the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper