LP defends Osuntokun’s appointment as campaign DG, calls Arabambi saboteur





Akin Osuntokun

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Media Office, has risen in defence of the appointment of Balogun Akin Osuntokun as the Director General of its Presidential Campaign.

This is coming hours after embattled erstwhile National publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi, demanded for the nullification of the appointment on grounds that it was fraudulently done.

Osuntokun’s appointment came on the heels of the resignation of Dr. Doyin Okupe from the position.

In a statement signed by the Head of Media Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Diran Onifade , in Abuja, on Wednesday, the LP PCC dismissed Arabambi’s claims describing him as a saboteur who was doing the bidding of the party’s detractors.

Onifade explained that “Prior to what is an elevation in the Campaign structure, Osuntokun was the South West Coordinator of the campaign in which position he has been functioning.

“Truth is that Osuntokun once expressed interest in running…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper