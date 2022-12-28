Messi’s Qatar hotel room to be converted into museum





By Efosa Taiwo

Qatar University has announced they will convert the hotel room where Argentina captain Lionel Messi lodged in during the 2022 World Cup into a mini museum.

The room, which was reportedly shared with Messi’s lifelong friend and former colleague Sergio Aguero towards the end of Argentina’s triumphant World Cup campaign, will no longer receive guests, according to Qatari news agency QNA.

“The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residence,” Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, has told Qatari newspaper Al Sharq.

Read Also

Actor, Michael B Jordan spotted watching Bournemouth, Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Budweiser Releases Music Video to FIFA World Cup Theme Song

Another Russian businessman, Putin’s critic dies in Indian hotel

“Messi’s belongings and will be a legacy for students and future generations…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper