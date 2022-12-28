National Assembly Passes N21.82 Trillion Budget for 2023





Senate

*** Jerks it by N1.31 trillion, moves from N20.51 trillion to N21.82 trillion

***Benchmark Price of Crude Oil pegged at $75 USD Per Barrel; Crude Oil Production at 1.69 mbpd; Exchange Rate at N435 57/US$; Gross Domestic Production (GDP) Growth Rate at 3.75percent and Inflation Rate at 17.16%

*** Passes Finance bill, 2022

***Okay N262bn budget for FIRS

ABUJA- THE National Assembly yesterday passed the 2023 Appropriation Bill to the tune of N21, 827,188,747, 391 as the aggregate expenditure for the fiscal year.

The approved budget was jerked by N1.31 trillion which was moved from the initial N20.1 trillion to N21.8 trillion.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on October 7th this year proposed and laid a N20.51 trillion Appropriation bill for consideration by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The passage of the appropriation bill was sequel to the consideration and approval of the…





