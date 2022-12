Omobolanle Raheem: IGP recommends suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi

…Assures of enabling environment for justice

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has recommended the immediate suspension of Assistant Superintendent of Police Drambi Vandi, the officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command, responsible for the shooting and killing of Barrister Omobolanle Raheem while waiting for the detailed report on the incident.

The IGP noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

In a statement signed by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force PRO, IGP noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper