Police kill 2 kidnap suspects in Delta

By Festus Ahon and Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—POLICE operatives have killed two members of a five-man kidnap gang in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Bright Edafe, said the suspects died as they were being taken to the hospital after they were maimed by the operatives.

The statement read in part: “On 24/12/2022 at about 2300hours, operatives of ‘B’ Division Warri patrol team, while on night surveillance patrol duty along Okumagba Estate roundabout in Warri South LGA, intercepted a tricycle with two male occupants, and subjected them to a search. During the search, three live cartridges concealed under the seat of the tricycle were recovered.

“The suspects were taken into custody. Upon interrogation, suspects confessed to being members of a five-man kidnapping syndicate operating around Warri and its environs. Acting on their confessions,

