2023: Southerner will be president for next 8 years — Akeredolu





Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has said that it’s the turn of the South, to produce the next President for another eight years.

Akeredolu declared that the struggle for the Southern part of the country to produce the next President must continue until it is realised.

He said this in Akure while playing host to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Amaechi was in Akure for the Presentation of Staff of Office to Chief Olu Falae as Olu of Ilu Abo, in Akure North Local Government Area.

Akeredolu particularly urged the people to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the spirit of fairness and equality.

He explained that since President Muhammadu Buhari from the North is spending eight years, then it is the turn of the South to produce the next President for another eight years.

Eulogising Amaechi, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper