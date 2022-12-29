Anthony Ewherido now Catholic Bishop  Warri diocese





By Jimitota Onoyume

There has been jubilation across the Warri diocese of the Catholic church, Delta state following the news of the appointment of Rt . Msgr Anthony Ovayero Ewherido as the Bishop of the diocese.

He is 62 years old and Professor of Biblical theology and languages.

The appointment has brought to an end wait and speculations over who would emerge Bishop with the retirement of Bishop John Okeoghene Afareha about seven months ago.

