Bishop Ewherido appointed Major Seminary Ibadan rector





Vatican City-Holy Father, Francis, has appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Warri (Nigeria). Rev. Anthony Ewherido, of the same clergy, so far Rector of the inter-diocesean Major Seminary Saints Peter and Paul in Ibadan.

S.E. Mons. Anthony Ewherido was born on October 8, 1960, in Eghwu, in the Diocese of Warri. After attending the Minor Seminary in Effurun, he completed his philosophical and theological studies at the Saints Peter and Paul Major Seminary in Ibadan.

Later, from St. John’s University and Fordham University in New York, he earned his Doctorate in Biblical Studies. Subsequently, he also obtained a Diploma from the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum in Rome. He was ordained a priest on October 18, 1986, incardinate himself in the Diocese of Warri.

He has held the following assignments: Deputy Parish Priest of St. Jude’s in Effurun (1986 – 1987); Rector of the Holy Martyr’s of Uganda Minor Seminary in Effurun (1988 – 1992); Parish Priest of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper