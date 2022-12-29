Buhari mourns Obiozor, says ‘demise, an immeasurable loss to Nigeria’





.

—Pays tribute to late Ohaneze President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor as an immeasurable loss to Nigeria.

President Buhari said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Prof. Obiozor, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, worldwide.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the President extended his heartfelt condolences to Obiozor’s family, the government and people of Imo State as well as Ndigbo, at home and in the Diaspora.

According to the statement, “Describing his demise as an immeasurable loss to the country, the President notes that the former Ambassador of Nigeria to the United States, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper