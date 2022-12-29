Erroneous sitting: Court declines to hear bail application of murder suspects





By Davies Iheamnachor.PORT HARCOURT

A Rivers State High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, has declined to hear the bail application by the three suspects standing trial for the alleged murder of one Chidi Onwukwe.

Samuel Onwukwe, Promise George and Blessed Nathan are standing trial over the murder of Chidi Onwukwe, in Port Harcourt.

The court had adjourned to hear the bail application of the three suspects on December 15, 16 and January 27, after they were remanded in prison custody.

On the two earlier adjourned dates, the court could not sit, but the registrar of the court had on December 16, erroneously issued a new date for December 22, forgetting that January 27, 2023, had earlier been fixed.

The court registrar had acted following the move by counsel for 3rd defendant, Okogbule Anyawata, who had requested a new date as the court could not sit on December 16.

However, when the court resumed on the new date, Essien Edet, the prosecution counsel, expressed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper